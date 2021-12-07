Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office are warning drivers to be more careful, as they are reporting a 48 percent spike in injury vehicular accidents over the same period in 2020:

A Spike in Injury Accidents.

Police say that in November of this year, deputies with the King County Sheriff’s Office investigated 118 collisions involving injuries.

This is a nearly 48% increase compared to the same period in 2020.

These accidents touched communities in unincorporated King County as well as fifteen contract cities served by members of the Sheriff’s Office.

This incident on the morning of Nov. 25, 2021, near the intersection of SW 154th Street and 1st Ave S. in Burien (map below), left two SUVs badly damaged.

It is just one example of the calls deputies respond to each day. Airbags were deployed in both vehicles and its occupants sustaining minor injuries.

Deputies are trained in collision investigations, but oftentimes witness statements and interviews with the involved drivers means, in cases like this, the at-fault driver and what events caused the crash cannot be conclusively determined.

We can all take steps to avoid accidents. With winter around the corner make sure to obey all posted signs, use hands-free devices, avoid distractions. Never drink and drive. Together, we can reduce injury collisions throughout King County.