Cupcake Royale – satisfying sweet tooths in the region since 2003 – will open its latest (and fifth) location in Burien this Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 in the first floor of the Burien Town Square condo building.

You will now be able to fulfill your sweet tooth and make local dentists happy at 546 SW 152nd Street.

Exclusive Offering for B-Town

Cupcake Royale’s bakery operations manager, Jessica Gregory, has developed an exclusive cupcake for its Burien location (lovingly referred to by locals as B-Town) ~ The B-Town German Chocolate Cake.

“Burien was named after Gottleb Von Boorian, a German immigrant,” Gregory said. “He built a cabin on the southeast corner of what is now Lake Burien and formed the community into a town bearing his name (misspelled over the years). so it felt right to honor the town’s founder with a proper nod to his heritage as we lay down roots here ourselves.”

The B-Town German Chocolate Cake is only available in-store in Burien.

Shop Flair

Local artist, Sarah Robbins, was selected to paint the shop’s wrap-around mural depicting Burien points of interest, such as the annual Father’s Day car show. Robbins has created all of the murals at all Cupcake Royale locations.

In addition to the brand’s signature pink pallette, the newest location will feature a bright mix of purples and greys as well, Gephart added.

Using fresh and natural ingredients, their award-winning made-from-scratch-daily cupcakes are baked using local products wherever possible and hand-frosted with a signature swirl meant to give off a home-baked vibe. Cupcake Royale also features award-winning ice cream and café offerings from renowned and beloved Stumptown Coffee.

Partners on the Project

Shop Specifics

Burien Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Daily
Burien Location: 611 SW 152nd Street, Burien, WA 98166



A Few Fun Facts:



Founded by Jody Hall (founder and owner) and co-owned with Joey Burgess, Cupcake Royale is the nation’s first cupcake bakery to open outside of NYC! Move over milk + cookies– Stumptown Coffee + Cupcake Royale Cupcakes is truly the perfect pairing. Cupcake Royale partners with Washington farmers and producers to bring our guests the best our neighbors have to offer, because we believe that buying local is vital to building a strong community (and it tastes a lot better). Our flour comes from a handful of wheat farmers in Eastern Washington who mill it especially for our needs. Our dairy is local and growth hormone free. Our eggs are cage-free organic. Even our sweet pink boxes are printed locally with soy-based inks and are compostable.



“We are committed to giving back to our community and annually donate over 40,000 cupcakes to help raise funds for local non-profits,” owners said. “We care deeply about baking delicious cupcakes, crafting amazing espresso, and creating sustainable communities and joyous experiences.”