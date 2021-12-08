A real, live reindeer will be visiting the Normandy Park Towne Center this Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 with Santa!

The reindeer will be at Normandy Park Towne Center from 2:45 – 3:45 p.m. this Friday, next to Armstrong Christmas Trees near Empire Coffee and the Normandy Park Ale House.

This may be the first time ever for a public reindeer appearance (other than those secret missions with Santa) in Normandy Park.

SANTA will be there too, so be sure to stop by for photos.

“THANK YOU Cougar Mountain Zoo for making this possible.”

Organizers will be selling Normandy Park’s limited edition Gluhwein mugs from Germany – perfect for hot chocolate and Gluhwein.

“See you on December 10th!”

Normandy Park Towne Center is located at 19803 1st Ave S., Normandy Park, WA 98148: