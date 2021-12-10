[EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a Letter to the Editor, submitted by a verified resident. It does not necessarily reflect the opinions of The B-Town Blog, nor its staff:]

Recently it came to my attention that the City of Normandy Park is considering the installation of a gas station at the Normandy Towne Center on 1st Ave S. and SW 200th Street.

The extreme disappointment is only shadowed by the anger that myself and my family and many of my friends and neighbors are feeling due to this decision by the leaders/planners at Normandy Park City Hall.

A gas station at this time in history when we should be reducing CO2 emissions and breaking the addiction to fossil fuels is reckless and irresponsible. I have a hard time knowing that the leaders at City Hall are pushing for it in order to ‘make a buck’ at the cost of our future, when there are environmentally conscious ways for the city to generate revenue.

More and more people (especially young people) are feeling a persistent fear about climate and ecological crisis effecting that is affecting their daily life. Carbon emissions are rising, extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and more deadly, and we are at a political standstill when we should be at the very least acknowledging the changes right before our eyes. The City of Normandy Park is doing nothing to address the concerns of climate change while leaving the next generation to hold the bag and deal with the consequences.

It is my opinion that the individuals behind the push for a gas station are selfish and motivated by money.

“When all the trees have been cut down, when all the animals have been hunted, when all the waters are polluted, when all the air is unsafe to breathe, only then will you discover you cannot eat money.”

– Cree proverb

– Amber Nichol

Normandy Park

