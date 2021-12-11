Highline Heritage Museum will be celebrating La Posada – a rich Mexican Cultural holiday tradition for the whole family – this Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.

This is a community project with Southwest Youth & Family Services, Para Los Ninos, City of Burien, Hector Colchones, and Corazon.Arte.Cultura.

“Una tradicion Cultural de Mexico para toda la familia.”

Masks and proof of vaccination or COVID-19 negative test required for entry.

2-4 p.m.: Cultural Workshops in Spanish \ Talleres Culturales en Espanol 4-6 p.m.: La Posada: Procession, Pinatas, sweet bread, chocolate, and more! \ La Posada: Procession, Piñatas, Pan Dulce, Chocolate y mas!



More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1235744330240336/

Highline Heritage Museum is located at 819 SW 152nd Street: