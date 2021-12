Food donations are needed at Burien’s Serenza Salon & Spa’s annual holiday drive, which benefits the Highline Area Food Bank.

“Thank you and please keep the non perishable food items coming,” organizers said.

Serenza will be accepting non-perishable food items for the Food Bank the entire month of December, and when you drop off items your name will be entered into a drawing for some fun gifts.

Serenza Salon & Spa is located at 120 SW 160th Street:

