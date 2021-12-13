From our friends at WABI Burien:

The flowers are still out at the lovely Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden at North SeaTac Park!

Come join the WABI Weekday Walkers this Wednesday, Dec. 15, 11 a.m. (NOTE NEW TIME). We’ll start at the gardens and walk about 2 miles (45 min.) through the 11-acre botanical and Japanese gardens on paved pathways.

The garden, opened in 2000, has at its heart the “Paradise Garden,” an award-winning horticultural treasure created by Elda Behm. When her neighborhood was demolished in the 1990s for the airport’s third runway, Behm’s extensive plant collection was relocated to form the basis of the Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden. Similarly, the Seiki Japanese Garden was physically relocated to the Botanical Garden due to airport runway expansion.

Meeting Time and Location:

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021

Time: Please arrive 5-10 minutes early so we can leave promptly at 11:00 am [NOTE NEW START TIME]

Meeting Place: Garden gate by parking lot of SeaTac Senior Center/Community Center. 13735 24th Ave. S., SeaTac. Enter from 24th Ave S for easy access to garden gate. (See map below.)

Questions? For questions, comments and suggestions, please contact: Audrey Lipps at [email protected] OR contact Maureen Hoffmann at [email protected].