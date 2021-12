Black Santa will be bringing his snow globe to Burien’s Classic Eats restaurant this coming Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.

Register in advance to get pics when he hangs out at the @ClassicEat Restaurant on Monday from 5-8 p.m.

“It’s fun, totally free and still socially distanced safe!”

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/tony.hayes.106/posts/4573206119438931

Classic Eats is located at 918 SW 152nd Street: