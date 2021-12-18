Join artist JR Salter for an hour of “you time” at this Sunday’s (Dec. 19, 2021) free online class hosted by the Burien Arts Association.

“We are going to have an exciting hour learning the basics of mono-printing. While we won’t be using traditional printing ink or using a press, this class will reflect on common use items that will enable you to mono-print from home. It promises to be a fun-filled Sunday!”

This class is designed for children but we believe there is something for all ages.

To participate, log on this Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 at 3 p.m. to:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/228034135237.

To preregister, use the same website.

The free online classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.