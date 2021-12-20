An investigation last week in Burien by multiple police agencies resulted in the arrest of seven suspects, along with confiscation of $40,000 in cash, 19 pounds of meth (valued at $54,000), 6.5 pounds of heroin ($60,000), 1/2 pound of cocaine ($10,000) and 13,000 counterfeit Percocet pills ($130,000) and one gun.

The Special Investigations Unit served search warrants in Burien as part of a Pierce County drug investigation on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.

Police say that, in total, deputies seized drugs and cash worth an estimated $294,000.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said that this bust was not related to another large one in Burien conducted on Dec. 10. Sgt. Darren Moss of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said this incident happened Thursday, Dec. 16.

All suspects were residents of Burien and King County, and two were arrested and charged with unlawful delivery of controlled substances.

Moss added that this is a cartel-related case that is still under investigation.

Below are photos from the bust, courtesy the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department:

Our Special Investigations Unit served search warrants in Burien as part of Pierce County drug investigation 7 people involved — Pierce & King Counties $40,000 cash

18 lbs meth ($54k)

6.5 lbs heroin ($60k)

1/2 lb cocaine ($10k)

13,000 counterfeit Percocet pills ($130k)

1 gun pic.twitter.com/BomrjpQYFk — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) December 20, 2021