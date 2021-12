Praisealujah Discipleship & New Walk Christian Church will be holding their Toyz 4 Kidz Annual Toy Giveaway this Thursday, Dec. 22, 2021.

This event will run from 5 – 8 p.m.

“We wish you a Merry ChristmasI”

The event will be held at A House of Refuge, located at 14006 1st Ave South in Burien (map below).

Requested at Event: printed name with signature, zip code, number of kids & ages.