SPONSORED :

REMINDER : Final days to buy tickets for Burien Eagles’ NYE Roaring 20’s Bash!

The Burien Eagles will be hosting a “Roaring 20’s” themed New Year’s Eve Bash and Open House on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, and everyone is invited.

Tickets are on sale now until this Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 at the bar of the Burien Eagles Aerie, open from Monday-Sunday from 2 – 10 p.m..

“Put on your best 1920’s era duds (or whatever you can rummage up) and come have some fun!”, reads their announcement.

They will be serving a delectable steak and shrimp dinner at 6 p.m. Dinner also includes a side of vegetables, dinner roll, salad and a piece of home-made pineapple upside down cake crafted using a recipe unarchived from a 1920’s era issue of the Seattle PI.

Live music throughout the night will also be provided courtesy of the fabulous and talented Danny Waco Band. A local musician for well over 30 years Danny has performed all over the States. Their music, is described as mix of soulful classic rock, perhaps with a little classic country twang, along with their own take on contemporary classics. A few favorites include Dwight Yoakam classic (A Thousand Miles from Nowhere), The Ventures (Wipeout) and many different songs by Johhny Cash (Ring of Fire, Folsom Prison Blues). Come get your groove on!

TICKETS ON SALE UNTIL DEC. 24!

The cost for dinner is $30/couple or $20/individual, and includes a champagne toast, party favors and a midnight balloon drop. General entry without dinner is only $5, and all proceeds will be donated to the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. Tickets are on sale now until Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 at the bar of the Burien Eagles Aerie, open from Monday-Sunday from 2 – 10 p.m.

Per County and State requirements, anyone wishing to come in will also need to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination status. The Aerie also requires all attendees to wear masks when moving about and not immediately drinking or eating.

“We want to keep everyone safe!” organizers said. “It will be a great night of fun and community camaraderie.“

Don’t miss this opportunity to meet amazing local people and celebrate with the Burien Eagles – an organization that has been serving the Burien community for more than four decades.

More information is available on the Eagles Facebook Page here: https://www.facebook.com/BurienEagles3523/