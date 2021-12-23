Extreme cold weather is expected to hit the region starting this weekend, and this will trigger the opening of Burien’s Severe Weather Shelter on Sunday night, Dec. 26, 2021 at 7 p.m.

The shelter, located at Highline United Methodist Church, is also seeking donations and volunteers.

“Please help us provide for our unhoused neighbors and those with inadequate heat sources,” organizers said.

Items requested range from bottled water and food items to deicer, disinfecting wipes, gloves and more.

Cash donations are also accepted.

DONATION INFO

You can drop off donations at the church (13015 1st Ave. S.; map below) on the following dates/times:

Thursday, Dec. 23 from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26 from 4-6 p.m.



Email [email protected] if you need to arrange another time or have questions.

OPERATING HOURS

The Burien Community Center will operate as a daytime warming center on the following dates and hours:

Sunday, Dec. 26: 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Monday – Thursday, Dec. 27-30: 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31: 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Hot drinks and snacks will be provided. Pets are not allowed. Hours are subject to change.

COVID-19 safety protocols are being followed again this year to keep everyone safe.

The shelter is operated by the Highline United Methodist Church, with support from the City of Burien and King County.

“Please volunteer and donate as you are able and share with your friends/family.”

Highline United Methodist Church is located at 13015 1st Ave. South: