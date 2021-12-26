Snowy view from Burien’s Three Tree Point neighborhood Sunday morning, Dec. 26, 2021. Photo by Scott Schaefer.

Snow blanketed the Burien/South King County area on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, and with colder temps in the teens and 20s predicted, it should stay around at least through Thursday, Dec. 30.

Snow was still falling – sometimes swirling like a blizzard – with total accumulation expected between 2-6 inches until it will stop sometime this afternoon.

Below are photos readers have shared with us; if you have a cool snow photo or video, please email it to [email protected] and we’ll update this post!

Courtesy Mary Anderson of Normandy Park, who says “One snap from the backyard. Coming down hard and crazy.”

Karli Shanklin shared this photo of the Cambridge Square Apartments in Burien, across from Highline High School Memorial Stadium:

Courtesy Christine Lindsay Halstead, showing plenty of snow on the south side of Three Tree Point:

Courtesy Kellie Bassen:

The historic Three Tree Point Store, by Scott Schaefer:

VIDEOS & WEBCAMS:

Courtesy Pacific Northwest Weather Chasers:

BURIEN POLICE & CITY OF BURIEN: