Snow blanketed the Burien/South King County area on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, and with colder temps in the teens and 20s predicted, it should stay around at least through Thursday, Dec. 30.
Snow was still falling – sometimes swirling like a blizzard – with total accumulation expected between 2-6 inches until it will stop sometime this afternoon.
Below are photos readers have shared with us; if you have a cool snow photo or video, please email it to [email protected] and we’ll update this post!
Courtesy Mary Anderson of Normandy Park, who says “One snap from the backyard. Coming down hard and crazy.”
Karli Shanklin shared this photo of the Cambridge Square Apartments in Burien, across from Highline High School Memorial Stadium:
Courtesy Christine Lindsay Halstead, showing plenty of snow on the south side of Three Tree Point:
Courtesy Kellie Bassen:
The historic Three Tree Point Store, by Scott Schaefer:
Woke up to 3” in Burien, and more still falling! ☺️❄️ @NWSSeattle pic.twitter.com/E9FAWpMiqV
— Antjelina Eckman (@antjelina) December 26, 2021
Burien pic.twitter.com/L7kpIjSRcZ
— MK (@MarlanaKuper) December 26, 2021
Quite the scene at SeaTac this morning. Hope people are patient with post-Christmas travel!
📷 Nestor Fernandez @flySEA @AlaskaAir #wawx pic.twitter.com/YH1pkJtJjb
— Nathan Santo Domingo (@NSDwx) December 26, 2021
White Center really white today… pic.twitter.com/L8ugG6bPxh
— André (@HugOfThunder) December 26, 2021
White Center. I measured about 1.5 inches on my back porch. @WestSeaWx pic.twitter.com/4lyyzw38ON
— 13th of Never (@spinguru) December 26, 2021
Hey buddy, if you’re really trying to get us out of here, I think you might need a different tool for the job. ❄️ @AlaskaAir #seattle #seatac pic.twitter.com/giRmvmPFkO
— K Franklin-Temple (@KFTemple) December 26, 2021
Tukwila got hit too pic.twitter.com/ftj9eUikk6
— Kaarin Zoe Lee💖🎶🔥 (@KaarinZoeLee) December 26, 2021
SNOWBALL FIGHT AT 2pm
Bring your own everything. RT
20830 108th Ave SE
Kent, WA 98031
United States
— Hu The Villain (@HuKnows22) December 26, 2021
Courtesy Pacific Northwest Weather Chasers:
