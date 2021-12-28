Photo of fire engine on scene of the blaze courtesy King County Fire District #2.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated with new information from an eyewitness who was at the scene of the fire.

Firefighters from King County Fire District #2 were dispatched to a commercial call for a dryer fire on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at Ambaum Cleaners/Azteca Lavanderia, located at 12822 Ambaum Blvd. SW (map below).

The call came in at around 2:22 p.m.

Eyewitness Ryan Rivers, who was on the scene when the fire started, shared this video with The B-Town Blog:

“I just pulled up to pick up my pizza from Pizza Gallery and while waiting I saw smoke coming out of the laundromat and people filling small buckets with snow and then running back inside to throw the snow on the fire,” Rivers said.

“I went and asked if anyone had called 911 yet and a lady said yes, then I asked if they had already used the fire extinguisher and it appeared nobody knew how to use one or where it was at. So I went in and grabbed it off the wall and put the fire out and waited until the fire department arrived to tell them which unit was on fire.”

Officials originally told us that the sprinkler head was activated, and the fire was extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

Crews are working on salvage and overhaul at the scene.