Washington Health Benefit Exchange (Exchange) reports that as of Dec. 24, over 230,000 people have signed up for health coverage for 2022, an increase of 7% over last year. That number includes nearly 30,000 new customers who have signed up so far this year.

Washingtonians still looking for 2022 coverage have until the final open enrollment deadline of Jan. 15, 2022 to sign up through Washington Healthplanfinder (www.wahealthplanfinder.org), the online marketplace operated by the Exchange.

“Now is the time to act,” says Exchange CEO Pam MacEwan. “You can beat the last-minute rush by using Washington Healthplanfinder to shop and select a plan now. And if you need assistance, our Customer Support Center and in-person assisters are available to help.”

To get help reviewing plan options and signing-up, customers can call the Customer Support Center (7:30am – 7:00pm, Monday – Friday) at 1-855-923-4633; TTY: 855-627-9604. The Customer Support Center will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31 and open on Saturday, Jan. 15, the last day of open enrollment, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Washington Healthplanfinder also offers a wide range of resources to help people navigate their coverage options – including in-person enrollment centers, virtual video or phone assistance, and the WAPlanfinder App.

During this year’s open enrollment period, the Exchange also embarked on a statewide “Adventure Tour.” At locations across Washington, Exchange staff have partnered with local certified assisters to answer questions and help connect people with coverage options. The Adventure Tour will conclude with events in Spokane on Jan. 7 and the Tri-Cities on Jan 9. For more information visit www.wahealthplanfinder.org/us/en/tour.html.

The Adventure Tour is highlighting new federal savings available under the American Rescue Plan Act. Over 70% of new customers qualify for these increased savings, which are only available through Washington Healthplanfinder. Those who qualify receive on average $440 in savings per month toward their monthly premium, bringing their average monthly cost for coverage to under $120.

“We’ve been hearing from people who are uninsured at our Adventure Tour stops who aren’t aware of how much they could save right now,” says Shawna Crume-Bruce, Associate Director of Marketing and Communications at the Exchange. “We’re traveling all across the state encouraging Washingtonians to check their options before the Jan. 15 deadline because there really has never been a better time to get covered.”

The Exchange also encourages existing customers to update their information to see if they qualify for additional savings and compare plans to ensure they are signed up for the best coverage for their situation. The deadline for both new and renewing customers to select their plan for 2022 is Jan. 15.

REMINDERS: Enrollment is offered year-round to individuals and families through Washington Apple Health (Medicaid). Customers enrolled in Apple Health will receive a notice of 60 days before the month they enrolled in or renewed their coverage last year.

About Washington Healthplanfinder

Washington Healthplanfinder is an online marketplace for individuals and families in Washington to compare and enroll in health insurance coverage and gain access to tax credits, reduced cost sharing and public programs such as Medicaid. The open enrollment period for Washington Healthplanfinder is currently open through Jan. 15, 2022. Enrollment reports and data are available from the Washington Health Benefit Exchange.

About Washington Apple Health

In Washington, Medicaid is called Washington Apple Health. Free or low-cost coverage is available year-round for those who qualify. Since the Affordable Care Act launched in October 2013, more people have access to preventive care, like cancer screenings, treatment for diabetes and high blood pressure, and many other health care services they need to stay healthy. Apple Health clients enroll and renew online using Washington Healthplanfinder. Apple Health is administered by the Washington State Health Care Authority: www.hca.wa.gov