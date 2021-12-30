Organizers at Burien’s Severe Weather Shelter are seeking more donations and Volunteers:

“Today’s most urgent needs are cocoa packets, juice, chocolate milk, blankets (max size twin), and there are many more items on the list,” they said. “If you are out and about today or able to be, please considering picking up some supplies to help us get through the next couple days.❤”

HELP NEEDED!

“The Shelter is in need of a mid-week restock of many items. Please see today’s updated SignUp (click link below). Today’s reportedly the day to get out and do your shopping, hoping many of you all can pick up a few items for the shelter while you’re out. 😉

“We also have several Volunteer opportunities available through Saturday morning. Please let us know if you have any questions or need more information.”

Email [email protected] if you have questions or need more info.

The shelter is operated by the Highline United Methodist Church, with support from the City of Burien and King County.

The Shelter at Highline United Methodist Church is located at 13015 1st Ave. South: