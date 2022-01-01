Photo by Jana Kleitsch

Fifty or so smiling, exuberant and adventurous souls started 2022 by diving into the chilly waters of Puget Sound at the Three Tree Point Polar Bear Plunge, held Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

Last year this event was canceled due to COVID-19, so this return served as a welcome, cathartic renewal.

Around 100 people safely gathered at the south beach in Three Tree Point, with around half of those stripping down and running into the water at around Noon.

The winner of the annual costume contest was local Blake Olsen, 13, who was dressed in a bright red Santa suit.

VIDEO

Below is the raw, live stream video we shared on The B-Town Blog’s Facebook page:

PHOTOS

Below are photos of the event, courtesy Jana Kleitsch, socially distanced in a kayak: