SPONSORED :

Make enriching your life through dance a New Year reality!

Join Dance Conservatory Seattle for a fun, upbeat hour of movement to start the New Year off right.

“We are offering a free Adult Basic Jazz dance class to adults and students over 16. Join us at Dance Conservatory Seattle to check our new Dance Studio and have a blast moving to music,” an announcement reads.

“Chris Montoya is your Jazz Dance Instructor and will guide you on a fun hour of cardio, jazz dance basics, and a dance combination to current music, most likely with a Latin flair. This is a great way to have fun, express yourself, freestyle those dance moves and get some movement and exercise in, without ever hitting the gym. Join us in our spacious, open dance studio for a joyous start to your New Year!”

*Masks and current proof of vaccination are required. This offer is available for a limited time.

Dance Conservatory Seattle is now offering classes for ages 5 through adult. They offer Creative Movement, Pre-Ballet & Pre-Jazz, Ballet for Teens & Ballet for Adults. Modern Classes coming soon.

Visit their website for all the details at www.DanceConservatorySeattle.com.

Dance Conservatory Seattle

426 S. Cloverdale Street

Seattle, WA 98108

Website: DanceConservatorySeattle.com

Phone: 206-970-9510

Email: [email protected]