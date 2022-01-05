The Highline Heritage Museum announced Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 that they are canceling some upcoming events due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

All live events in January are canceled, including:

Friday, Jan. 7: Artists United and Burien Arts Association’s Reception Saturday, Jan. 8: Donor’s Reception



“We are canceling our other live events in January as well,” Executive Director Nancy Salguero McKay said. “The number of COVID cases exploding in King County after returning from the holidays is staggering. Hospitalizations are up 81%, taxing an already taxed health care system.”

However, the museum is still open and operating with limited attendance following the latest Public Health—Seattle & King County order – all visitors age 12 and older must show full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test to enter the museum.

Additionally, masks are required to enter the museum for all individuals over the age of two regardless of vaccination.

For more info, visit https://highlinemuseum.org.

The Highline Heritage Museum is located at 819 SW 152nd Street: