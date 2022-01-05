EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

Learn about local crime, police and emergency issues at Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce’s online Burien District Roundtable event on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, from 7 – 8:30 p.m.

The Burien District Roundtable is a quarterly meeting put on by the chamber for those who are interested in being more engaged or receiving more information about issues impacting the Burien Business Community.

“Thank you for engaging with us and being part of our community.”

Speakers:

Burien Police Chief: Ted Boe Burien Fire Chief: Mike Marrs LEAD Project Manager for the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program in Burien: Aaron Burkhalter



Agenda:

7:00: Chamber Welcome 7:05: Chief Mars 7:25: Q and A with Chief Marrs 7:35: Chief Boe 7:55: Q and A with Chief Boe 8:05: Aaron Burkhalter 8:25: Q and A with Aaron 8:30: End of Event



The Burien District Roundtable is a quarterly meeting for those who are interested in being more engaged or receiving more information about issues impacting the Burien Business Community. For More information visit: https://t.co/Yz4UaK5gUO pic.twitter.com/iTj3AwDf2q — Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce (@SeaSouthChamber) January 5, 2022