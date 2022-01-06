UPDATE : In an effort to slow down the transmission of the omicron variant of COVID-19, the City of Burien announced Thursday (Jan. 6, 2022) that it will be postponing the Empty Bowls in-person fundraiser event that was to happen at Moshier Art Center the weekend of Jan. 29-30.

As we previously reported, the city also closed all its buildings and facilities, including the Moshier Art Center, to the public through Jan. 31, 2022.

Organizers hope to announce a new date in early February.

Empty Bowls events can be found around the country raising money to combat food insecurity. Moshier Art Center potters have donated bowls to be gifted with your donation.

All are invited to stop by the Burien Winter Market to donate, pick out a beautiful bowl, and participate in a fun raffle. Minimum donation of $20. The Empty Bowls booth at the Burien Winter Market will still be open from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Thursdays, from Jan. 13-27 at Burien Town Square.

Unable to make it in-person? Make a donation online!

All proceeds benefit the Highline Area Food Bank and White Center Food Bank.

You can also make donations through the event website.

New! Eat Out for Empty Bowls Passport Program

Help us support all the wonderful restaurants that have helped make Empty Bowls happen since 2010. Purchase from any of the listed businesses through Feb. 28 and enter to win some fabulous prizes!

How to Play:

Pick up an Empty Bowls passport ( or print one at home ) at the Burien Winter Market Empty Bowls booth, Thursdays, Jan. 13-27, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., Burien Town Square Park, 480 SW 152nd Street.

) at the Burien Winter Market Empty Bowls booth, Thursdays, Jan. 13-27, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., Burien Town Square Park, 480 SW 152nd Street. Eat in or do take out from any of the listed businesses in the months of January or February.

Have a business initial your passport.

Eat at least 5 of the participating restaurants to enter a drawing for some amazing prizes! Eat at 5 for one ticket. Eat at 10 for two tickets. Eat at all participating restaurants for three tickets and be entered into a drawing for a seat in the 2023 Empty Bowls soup jury!

Submit your completed Empty Bowls passport by March 10 Drop off at Burien Winter Market, Thursdays 10 a.m.–3 p.m., Discover Burien orange booth or Empty Bowls booth. Drop off at Burien Community Center, 14700 6th Ave SW Take a photo and email to [email protected]



More information at www.burienwa.gov/emptybowls