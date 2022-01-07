‘Bop to the top’ of the New Year with Hi-Liners Musical Theatre (HMT) as they present “High School Musical, JR” live on stage at Glendale Lutheran School, opening TONIGHT – Friday, Jan. 7, and continues through Jan. 15, 2022.

The one-act adaption of the wildly popular 2006 Disney movie is directed by Frankie Curry-Edwards and choreographed by Krystle Alan – both HMT alums. The show will be performed by a 29-member cast ages 10-17 all from various South King County communities.

“High School Musical, Jr.” will run two weekends, Jan. 7-9 and Jan. 14-15, Friday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Shows are held at Glendale Lutheran School at 13455 2nd Ave SW, in Burien.

Tickets are $15 and available now at www.hi-liners.org.

Covid-19 safety info

Guests 12 and up will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours before entrance. Masks will be required for all audience members ages 5 and up regardless of vaccination status.

The Hi-Liners Musical Theatre is a nonprofit organization established in 1966 that provides musical theatre productions and performing arts classes, workshops and camps for students ages 3 and up in South King County communities.

For more information, visit www.hi-liners.org.

