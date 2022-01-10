SPONSORED :

JOB: City of Burien seeking to hire a Customer Service Representative III

The City of Burien is looking to hire a Customer Service Representative III to work in the Burien Community Center.

This is a vital position that serves as a key contact for customers representing a wide range of ages, cultures, backgrounds, and abilities.

Responsibilities include program registration, facility booking, cash handling, financial reporting, and providing excellent customer service by anticipating customer needs and delivering high-quality service that exceeds customer expectations.

The Customer Service Representative III will train, schedule, assign, lead, and monitor the work of assigned staff.

Full-time with benefits, $27.10 to $32.95 per hour, depending on experience.

For information on the position, benefits of working for the City of Burien, and to apply, visit:

The City of Burien is committed to recruiting a workforce that reflects our diverse community. Candidates who speak both Spanish and English are encouraged to apply.

Equal Employment Opportunity

The City of Burien is an Equal Opportunity Employer. The City employs, retains, promotes, terminates, and otherwise treats all employees and job applicants on the basis of job-related qualifications, competence, and organizational culture match. These policies and all employment practices shall be applied without regard to any individual’s sex, race, color, creed, religion, national origin, pregnancy, age, marital status, veteran or military status, sexual orientation, genetic information, mental or physical disability, or any other basis prohibited by local, state, or federal law.

