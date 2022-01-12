The Burien City Council issued a proclamation at its Jan. 4, 2021 meeting, declaring January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Burien.

Human trafficking is the use of force, fraud or coercion to compel a person into any form of labor against their will. Human trafficking can occur in any industry, including agriculture, construction, domestic service (housekeeper, nanny), restaurants, salons, commercial sex work, massage parlors, and small businesses.

New mayor Sofia Aragon recognized the work that local organizations are doing to combat human trafficking in our community, including:

Combatting human trafficking requires the cooperation of law enforcement, businesses, and community members.

If you need to get or give help, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

