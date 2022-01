SPONSORED :

An Estate Sale will be held in Burien this Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, starting at Noon:

WHEN: Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Opens at 12:00 p.m. / Not Before – no Early Birds.

No early sales Cash only Household Items/Furniture/Jewelry Clothes in Large Sizes/Electronics Prices Reduced at 3:00 p.m. Sale Closes at 4:00 p.m. MASK REQUIRED No Public Restroom



WHERE: 15615 8th Ave SW, #102, Burien: