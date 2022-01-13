This Sunday (Jan. 16, 2022) teaching artist Naomi Benson will be guiding participants through how to paint a jellyfish using tempera paints at the free online class hosted by the Burien Arts Association.

Expect some fun jellyfish facts and intriguing ideas for using tempera paint.

“This class is designed for children but we believe there is something for all ages!”

To participate, log on Sunday, Jan. 16 at 3 p.m. to

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/243149004217

To preregister, use the same website.

The free online classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.