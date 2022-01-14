On Friday afternoon,Jan. 14, 2022, a 14-year-old Burien teen was arrested for the suspected shooting a 54-year-old man in a Renton murder case.

The suspected shooter remains in secure detention.

Renton Police say the shooting happened around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, when officers were dispatched to 2000 Benson Road S., where a man had reportedly been shot outside a business.

Officers arrived and found a 54-year-old Renton man laying on the sidewalk. The victim had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and despite efforts of Officers and Paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that the shooter had been the passenger in a black SUV, which had fled prior to police arrival.

Renton Detectives who investigated the shooting were quickly able to identify the shooter. Renton Special Operations teams were able to locate the suspect vehicle at a nearby apartment complex, and Valley SWAT operators served a search warrant at an apartment unit in the complex.

The suspected shooter, a 14-year=old Burien resident, was arrested at the apartment unit, just over 25 hours after the murder. That suspect was booked into King County Juvenile Detention, and will face charges for both this murder and another Renton murder that occurred late in 2021.

“We still do not know of the motive for this murder, and will continue to work to understand what led to this senseless crime,” Renton Police said.

Renton Police would still like to talk with anyone who has not already spoken with investigators, and has direct information about either case. Please call Renton Police at (425) 430-7500, and refer to cases 21-10672 and 22-425.