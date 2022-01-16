A Pop-up Clinic COVID-19 vaccine and booster will be held at Navos Mental Health & Wellness Center in Burien this Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.

The free clinic will run from 2:30 – 6:30 p.m., with all vaccines and boosters available, including Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Appointments requested, though walk-ins are welcome.

To make an appointment, please visit https://prepmod.doh.wa.gov or scan the QR code below.

Navos is located at 1210 SW 136th Street: