The WABI Weekday Walkers are back on home turf this month with a walk from Burien Town Center around Lake Burien and back on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.

Please join us on this mostly flat, 2.7 mile loop. We expect to walk for about an hour. Highlights include peek-a-boo glimpses of historic Lake Burien and optional stops for coffee, cookies, and cupcakes along the way back.

Our walk will be on Wednesday, January 26, at 11am. (Note this is the 4th week of the month.)

Date: Wednesday, January 26, 2022 (Rain or shine.)

Time: Meet a little before 11 a.m. so we can begin walking at 11:00.

Place: Meet by the Burien Library. 400 SW 152nd St. Parking is along SW 152nd or behind the library.

Who: Walkers of every level and ability (dogs are welcome, too.)

Distance: About 2.7 miles, round trip, mostly flat, with some sidewalks.

Route: From Burien Public Library at Burien Town Square, west along SW 152nd, counter-clockwise around Lake Burien, and back to Burien Town Square.

