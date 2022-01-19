The Burien community is invited to an advisory group online meeting on community plans for the Ambaum Blvd corridor and Boulevard Park neighborhood TODAY – Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 at 4 p.m.

More info from the City of Burien:

A group of community members has been meeting for the past few months to discuss and weigh in on aspects of the community plans. In addition, the Planning Commission and Burien City Council have discussed progress on the community plans in open and public meetings throughout the last half of 2021. This meeting is the first of several public meetings and workshops scheduled for 2022 to gather more community feedback on the final plans.



About the project

How do we make our neighborhoods better for both neighbors and businesses? To help answer that question, the City of Burien is conducting a community planning process along the Ambaum Blvd corridor and in the Boulevard Park neighborhood.

The goal is to create subarea community plans that support thriving, transit-friendly neighborhoods and successful business districts.

Learn more about the project: burienwa.gov/ambaumblvdpark

WHAT: Advisory Group Meeting: Ambaum and Boulevard Park Community Plans

WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 at 4 p.m.

WHERE: Online via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81571257887