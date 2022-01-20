Normandy Park’s Mardi Gras Auction – originally set for Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 – has been postponed due to COVID-19, organizers announced this week.

The event serves as a fundraiser for the Friends of Normandy Park Foundation, and is held at the Normandy Park Community Club.

“We plan to reschedule our Mardi Gras Auction and we’ll keep you posted when we have our new date,” organizers Aimee Lloyd & Susan West said in a statement. “Please watch for another update from us with a rescheduled date. Thank you for your patience, and we’ll save your ticket and seat for the rescheduled event!”

For more info, visit https://friendsofnormandypark.org/home.