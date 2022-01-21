At this Sunday’s free online class hosted by Burien Arts Association, artist JR Salter and host Devrim Ozkan of Revolution Paint & Ink will teach participants how to paint a turtle using an Aboriginal Style of dot painting with Q-tips.

“It promises to be a fun-filled Sunday!”

This class is designed for children, but organizers believe there is something for all ages.

To participate, log on this Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 at 3 p.m. to

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/251660602637

To preregister, use the same website.

The free online classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.