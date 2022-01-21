A backhoe removes parts of a landslide that has been blocking SW 172nd Street near Sylvester Road in Burien since Jan. 7, 2022. Photo courtesy City of Burien.

UPDATE Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 : The City of Burien announced Friday that it has established a plan to clear the landslide from SW 172nd Street near Sylvester Road.

The city says that – at this time – it is estimated the road will re-open by Monday, Jan. 24.

Heavy equipment was seen removing debris from the slide recently, and several loads of material were removed from the site on Friday. A small wall will be constructed Saturday.

“Thank you for your patience as we work to safely open the road,” the city said.

Read our previous coverage of this issue here.

Update 1/20/22: We have established a plan to clear the landslide from SW 172nd St/Sylvester Rd. It is estimated the road will re-open by Monday, Jan. 24. Several loads of material were removed from the site today. A small wall will be constructed tomorrow (Saturday). — City of Burien, WA (@Burien) January 21, 2022 second-hand report is safety barriers at 172nd/hairpin landslide will be in place Sat & road opened Mon. Perhaps @Burien or @btownblog can confirm? pic.twitter.com/eF34ScK2Rg — Jody Brannon (@brannonj) January 21, 2022