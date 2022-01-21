Tukwila Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a burglary suspect captured on surveillance video breaking into a business on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.

Police say that at 4:56 a.m. Jan. 18, the suspect with the rather loud patterned backpack took it upon themselves to take a hammer to the glass on the front door of a business in the 600 block of Strander Blvd. (map below).

“Said individual then made entry into the business via the newly made opening in the glass and stole several iPads and fled,” police said.

“Camera, camera on the wall, who is the most felonious of them all? Well, maybe not the most felonious but definitely lacking the situational awareness to realize that there was a security camera pointed directly at them until it was too late,” police said.

If you recognize the suspect, please e-mail [email protected] or call (206) 433-1808 and reference case #22-0407.