Debris from a landslide blocked SW 172nd Street in Burien starting Jan. 7, 2022. Photo by Scott Schaefer.

The City of Burien announced Monday morning, Jan. 24, 2022 that SW 172nd Street near Sylvester Road – blocked since Jan. 7 due to a landslide – has been reopened to one-way traffic.

Flaggers are on site to direct traffic in the area, located where Sylvester Road turns into SW 172nd Street near Three Tree Point.

The road will be fully opened later today, the city said.

