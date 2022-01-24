The King County Library System (KCLS) and Public Health—Seattle & King County have partnered to provide free COVID-19 vaccines at some libraries.

The vaccine clinics begin Feb. 1, 2022, and will be held at the Auburn, Enumclaw, Federal Way and Tukwila Libraries.

The nearest one in the south end will be held at the Tukwila Library.

Vaccine clinic days and times vary by location; visit kcls.org/vaccinated for the most up-to-date information.

Public Health—Seattle & King County and their affiliates will be administering the vaccines at no cost, regardless of insurance, citizenship or immigration status. Single, two-dose and booster shots will be available for anyone ages five and older. Medical staff and interpreter services will be on-site to answer questions.

Walk-ins will be welcome; residents do not need to make a vaccine appointment in advance. Clinics will be held during closed hours to minimize service disruptions. Other library services will not be available during clinic hours, and only those getting a vaccination will be permitted to enter on those days. Masks are required for entry into all KCLS library buildings.

“As trusted sources of information and assistance, public libraries are well versed in connecting community members to important resources,” stated KCLS Executive Director Lisa Rosenblum. “We are proud to partner with Public Health to provide an easy and convenient way to get the COVID-19 vaccine.”