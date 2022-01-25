The City of Burien this week announced that the following Business Recovery and Relief Grants are available:

USHCC & Grubhub Restaurant Small Business Grant

The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Educational Fund has partnered with Grubhub to offer small business grants to Hispanic/Latino-owned restaurants. Grants can range from $5,000 to $10,000 per business based on financial need. The deadline to submit your initial application is Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at 8:59 p.m. PST. Verizon Small Business Digital Ready $10,000 grant

Verizon has designed a curriculum to give small businesses personalized tools to succeed in today’s digital world. The curriculum includes learning modules, expert coaching, and peer networking. Complete two courses or coaching events to be eligible to apply for a Verizon Small Business Digital Ready $10,000 grant. Applications are now open. 4Culture Recovery Fund for Individuals

Opened on January 5, the 4Culture Recovery Fund for Individuals offers between $1,000 and $12,000 to eligible cultural producers who have been financially impacted by the pandemic as they recuperate, adapt, and advance their practice. Review the guidelines . The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 at 5 p.m. PST. Comcast RISE

Comcast RISE is a multi-year commitment to provide marketing, creative, media, and technology services to small businesses owned by people of color or women. The application portal for the Comcast RISE Marketing & Technology Services is now open and will close on June 17, 2022 . Child Care Stabilization Grant Portal Now Open

Applications are being accepted for licensed childcare providers in sustaining their childcare business. The application deadline is June 30, 2022 .

