REMINDER : The WABI Weekday Walkers are back on home turf this month with a walk from Burien Town Center around Lake Burien and back this Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.

All are invited to walk this mostly flat, 2.7 mile loop, which should take about an hour. Highlights include peek-a-boo glimpses of historic Lake Burien and optional stops for coffee, cookies, and cupcakes along the way back.

The walk will be this Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 11 a.m., and start near the Burien Library (note this is the 4th week of the month).

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 (Rain or shine.)

Time: Meet a little before 11 a.m. with the walk beginning at 11 a.m.

Place: Meet by the Burien Library. 400 SW 152nd Street. Parking is along SW 152nd or behind the library.

Who: Walkers of every level and ability (dogs are welcome, too.)

Distance: About 2.7 miles, round trip, mostly flat, with some sidewalks.

Route: From Burien Public Library at Burien Town Square, west along SW 152nd, counter-clockwise around Lake Burien, and back to Burien Town Square.

Questions?

For questions, comments and suggestions, please contact: