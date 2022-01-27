The Burien Art Walk is returning to Downtown Burien on the First Friday of every month, starting Feb. 4, 2022, from 4 – 8 p.m. on a year-round basis.

The art walk is a special event that seeks to support small businesses and local artists at the same time.

The community is invited to visit local businesses in the downtown core who will be hosting art installations, musicians, crafters and more.

Much of the art will be available for purchase and many shops remain open later to accommodate event participants.

Discover Burien and The B-Town Beat will be cohosting this event series.

In 2013, The B-Town Beat launched the B-Town Music & Art Walk with the belief that “music and art are valuable assets that can be used to build a thriving community and strong local economy”.

Discover Burien will now be co-hosting this event with B-Town Beat in an effort to reach a wider audience and expand the roster of participating businesses.

A variety of special events are slated to pop-up during the Burien Art Walk that will add an extra draw downtown and entice first time guests to attend. A wine related component has also been added for the April and October walks.

Select businesses will feature wine tastings and guests will have the ability to purchase their favorites for pick up at the Discover Burien office following the event.

Maps to participating businesses will be made for each Burien Art Walk and posted across various communication channels including the Discover Burien website. A QR code will be on each map with regularly updated information. Physical maps will also be available during each event at the walk-up window at Discover Burien (611 SW 152nd Street Burien, WA).

Schedule (all on the First Friday of the month):

Feb. 4, 2022 March 4, 2022 April 1, 2022: Sip & Stroll Edition Participating businesses will serve and sell delicious wine alongside the art May 6, 2022 June 3, 2022 July 1, 2022 Aug. 5, 2022 Sept. 2, 2022 Oct. 7, 2022 Sip & Stroll Edition Participating businesses will serve and sell delicious wine alongside the art Nov. 4, 2022 Dec. 2, 2022



ARTISTS, BUSINESSES INVITED

For more information or to participate as a business or artist please call (206) 433-2882, visit https://www.discoverburien.org/burien-art-walk, or email [email protected].

Discover Burien is a non-profit focused on local community and business development, education, and promotion. Membership and contributions are tax deductible. Learn more at www.discoverburien.org.