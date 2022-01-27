UPDATE Jan. 27, 2022 : Due to the current state of COVID-19 cases in King County, City of Burien facilities will remain closed until Feb. 28, 2022, tentatively reopening March 1, the city announced.

As we previously reported, the city had closed facilities starting Dec. 23 through Jan. 31, 2022.

The city said that “City leadership will reassess this latest closure on Feb. 15.”

Here’s what’s affected:

Programs at Moshier Community Art Center and Burien Community Center will resume Feb. 22 for registered participants only. Burien Community Center facility rentals remain unavailable until further notice. Park shelter rentals are still available. Afterschool programs occurring at schools will continue as scheduled.



