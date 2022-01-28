Local non-profit Youth Experiential Training Institute (Y.E.T.I.) is seeking help finding a space to store their equipment, starting the end of February.

Unfortunately, the owner of a lot who had generously donated space to the group has sold the property, and they will no longer be able to store equipment there.

“Y.E.T.I. needs your help in finding a place to store our outdoor equipment so we can continue to serve the young people in South King County,” organizers said.

They’re seeking secure storage that can hold a storage container that 60 x 20 feet; 20 square feet, and is accessible to staff and volunteers.

For over a decade, the Youth Experiential Training Institute (Y.E.T.I.) has provided access to outdoor recreation for youth in King County by mitigating financial, gender, and cultural barriers. Our programs foster a sense of belonging that develops the skills, confidence, and curiosity to thrive in the outdoors and in everyday life. We primarily work out of the Seatac/ Burien area with students from the Highline School District. We provide a range of outdoor recreation opportunities for youth; from weekend trips like our hiking, climbing, biking, and kayaking outings to more customized programs where we work closely with schools and other community organizations to build a specialized outdoor experience that meets their needs.

The ideal space would include:

Indoor or outdoor space to park their storage container container Space for 1-4 vehicles & trailers Secure gate for the vehicles Independent 24-hour access



Homeruns:

Access to bathroom Suitable for youth drop off and pickup Located off a bus line Access to power



Ideal location would be in the Seatac, Burien, Des Moines Area near 509 or I-5:

If you can help

If you can help, please contact Y.E.T.I. Executive Director David Dunphy at [email protected] or 206-530-0019.

Y.E.T.I. was founded by John Nelson of Normandy Park as a way to insure his own children and their peers participated in rich outdoor experiences. As a professional guide (mountains, rivers, sea) for over 30 years, he has experienced the magic that outdoor adventures can play on empowering adults; helping them discover a new version of themselves. He now enjoys leveraging what he’s learned into empowering the next generation. When he’s not engaged on wild adventures, he works as a Research Engineer for Adobe.

More info here: