Learn how to paint a dinosaur at a free online class this Sunday, Jan. 30, courtesy Burien Arts Association.

At this Sunday’s free online class, artist Naomi Benson and host Devrim Ozkan of Revolution Paint & Ink will be guiding us through how to paint a dinosaur using tempera paint.

This class is designed for kids but all ages are encouraged to join. Tune-in for some fun facts, good crafts, and tempera painting!

To participate, log on this Sunday, Jan. 30 at 3 p.m. to

To preregister, use the same website.

The free online classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.