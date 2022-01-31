Burien’s Empty Bowls event will be holding an in-person fundraiser at Moshier Art Center on Saturday and Sunday, Mar. 5 and 6, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

This will be a modified Empty Bowls event.

“While we wont be sharing a meal with you this year, we hope you will stop by to help support the Food Banks!” organizer Gina Kallman said.

Empty Bowls events can be found around the country raising money to combat food insecurity.

Moshier Art Center potters have donated bowls to be gifted with your donation.

All are invited to stop by the Moshier Art Center to donate, pick out a beautiful bowl, and participate in a fun raffle.

Minimum donation of $20.

Unable to make it in-person? Make a donation online!

All proceeds benefit the Highline Area Food Bank and White Center Food Bank.

WHAT: Burien Empty Bowls 2022

WHEN: Saturday & Sunday, March 5 & 6, 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE: Moshier Art Center, 430 SW 156th, Burien

More info at www.burienwa.gov/emptybowls

New! Eat Out for Empty Bowls Passport Program

Help us support all the wonderful restaurants that have helped make Empty Bowls happen since 2010. Purchase from any of the listed businesses from January 1-February 28 and enter to win some fabulous prizes!

How to Play:

Download your Empty Bowls passport here ( print one at home ). Eat in or do take out from any of the listed businesses in the months of January or February. Have a business initial your passport. Eat at least 5 of the participating restaurants to enter a drawing for some amazing prizes! Eat at 5 for one ticket. Eat at 10 for two tickets. Eat at all participating restaurants for three tickets and be entered into a drawing for a seat in the 2023 Empty Bowls soup jury! Submit your completed Empty Bowls passport by March 10. Drop off at Burien Winter Market, Thursdays 10 a.m.–3 p.m., Discover Burien orange booth or Empty Bowls booth. Take a photo and email to [email protected] .

