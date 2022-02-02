From our friends at WABI Burien:

There are a couple of small waterfalls on Miller Creek in Burien, and if you haven’t yet discovered them, come join the Walk-n-Talk this Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.

Walk along part of Burien’s contribution to the paved Lake-to-Sound trail, peek at one waterfall tucked away in a ravine, then find where Miller Creek continues and has another little waterfall.

Date and Time : Sunday, Feb. 6. Meet at 2 p.m., start walking at 2:15 p.m. Place : Meet in front of the Recology Store (a couple doors north of Trader Joe’s, at 5 Corners Shopping Center. ( 15858 1st Ave S, #A100, Burien, Washington 98148 ) Route : From the Recology store, east along S. 160th, then south along Des Moines Memorial Drive, pass under 509, through the Blakely Manor neighborhood, then back to 5 Corners Shopping Center. The route is mostly flat, but includes some gently sloping areas. There are sidewalks for part of the route only. Who: This is a free event open to all walkers and friendly four-leggeders. Distance: About 2.5 miles round trip.



(Please click on the map for a larger view. Print it out and bring it with you if you’d like a copy as we walk.)

Check out our tip sheet: “Start Walking for Health and Well-Being”.

Intentions for Burien’s Walk-n-Talk:

“Encourage active living to support physical and mental health.” (Part of Burien’s “Vision”. ) Initiate conversation between friends and neighbors, new and old.



For further information, please jot us a note:[email protected]