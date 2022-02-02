Do you know a child who will be 5-years-old on or before Aug, 31? Maybe it’s your neighbor, family friend or even your own child. Spread the word—now is the time to register for kindergarten at Highline Public Schools.

Families enrolling for the 2022-23 school year can enroll online using the ParentVUE portal.

Families should have the following ready:

Birth certificate Proof of address (rental agreement, purchase agreement or utility bill) Immunization records



“Kindergarten is a huge milestone for children and families. Registering for kindergarten as soon as possible means access to kindergarten welcome events and readiness programs to help students arrive at kindergarten with the skills they need for learning,” said PreK and Elementary Success Director Kathy Emerick.

Students have the opportunity to enroll in a dual-language school. Highline offers Spanish and Vietnamese programs. Learn about the benefits of being bilingual and how to enroll.

Questions?

Call 206.631.3003 with kindergarten sign-up questions. Visit highlineschools.org/ kenrollment, or visit in person at the district’s Central Office at 15675 Ambaum Blvd SW, Burien.

Not sure where your student will attend? Look up your neighborhood school using the Find Your School tool,