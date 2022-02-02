Teaching artist J.R. Salter, along with host Devrim Ozkan of Revolution Paint & Ink, will be guiding participants through an introduction to Mark Making and Scrapbooking at this Sunday’s free online class hosted by the Burien Arts Association.

This free online event will be this Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, starting at 3 p.m.

“Join in while we fashion together a small book and have fun along the way!”

This class is designed for children, but all ages are encouraged to join.

To participate, log on this Sunday at 3 p.m. to:

To preregister, use the same link.

The free online classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.