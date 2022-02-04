The first applicant and approved food truck as part of the Burien Food Truck Pilot Program is now parked and ready to feed hungry customers – Taqueria Mi Pueblita.

Francisco Flores is the owner and operator of the truck, which is parked in front of Ronnie’s Market (map below) seven days a week, open for lunch and dinner.

Flores is the first applicant and only approved food truck application the city received as part of the Burien Food Truck Pilot Program, which was approved by the City Council in March 2021.

As part of the program, food trucks are required to get permission of parking lot owners, and must be at least 50 feet from an existing restaurant.

“Francisco wanted to come to Burien as he is familiar with our community, and he wanted to share specialty dishes from where he originally hails, Puebla, Mexico,” the city said.

On the menu, customers will find traditional plates from Flores’ hometowns. Something you won’t find too readily available is the Costillas Mi Pueblito – ribs that are prepared with nopales and a blend of special seasonings, blended by Flores to give it that special flavor he grew up with.

Ronnie’s Market is located at 15321 8th Ave SW; phone: (206) 880-5179: