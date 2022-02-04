The King County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a truck rammed into a gas station/convenience store in the 11200 block of First Ave South in White Center (map below) early Friday morning, where thieves stole an ATM.

The incident happened at a 76 station/store shortly before 4 a.m. Friday morning, Feb. 4, 2022.

Police say that two suspects in a black Chevrolet Silverado truck rammed through the station’s front doors, then ripped out the ATM.

The store was closed, and its glass front doors were destroyed.

No suspect information was released, and police are investigating.

The 76 station is located at 11249 1st Ave South: