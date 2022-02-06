The Highline School Board is reviewing candidates for a new Superintendent to replace Susan Enfield, who is leaving after 10 years of service at the end of this school year.

The board is expected to name finalists by Feb. 17, 2022, and choose the new Superintendent in early March. They will start work July 1.

On Feb. 14, 15 and 17, there will be online Town Hall events for people to ask finalists questions during one-on-one interviews. The sessions will last 45 minutes, and will run from 6:15 to 7 p.m.

Each finalist is expected to spend a day at the district touring schools, meeting with stakeholder groups, and engaging in an online Town Hall.

“The board encourages everyone to watch all the finalists’ Town Halls and submit their feedback via an online tool.”

Town Halls are scheduled from 6:15 to 7 p.m. on:

Sessions will be held online, and links for viewing will be posted at https://www.highlineschools.org/about/school-board/board-room-livestreams.

The overall info page for the superintendent search is at https://www.highlineschools.org/about/superintendent-search.

TIMELINE:

More info here: https://www.highlineschools.org/about/superintendent-search/timeline.